GET IT NOW!

What is the goal of the project? YouTube has an extremely invasive privacy policy which relies on using user data in unethical ways. You give them a lot of data - ranging from ideas, music taste, content, political opinions, and much more than you think.

By using LibreTube, you can freely watch and listen to content freely without the fear of prying eyes watching everything you are doing. Apart from that the Piped proxies can bypass geo restrictions, therefore LibreTube can be used in countries where YouTube is blocked.

What is the current state of the project? LibreTube is now just for early birds, therefore you may encounter issues. If you do, please open an issue via our GitHub repository.

How can I contribute to LibreTube? Whether you have ideas, translations, design changes, code cleaning, or real heavy code changes, help is always welcome. The more is done the better it gets!

If you're interested in contributing, you can browse the issues or create a new one to discuss your feature idea. Every contribution is very welcome.