GET IT NOW!

Ad-free, forever
Watch videos without being interrupted by ads and product placements.
We don't use any Google services, nor save user data and use any trackers.
The app is built with Material Design 3 (also known as Material You), therefore usage feels very smooth.
LibreTube is licensed under the GPL-3.0, which is a copylefted libre license. Use, study, change and share; with all.
Subscribe to channels to never miss out the latest videos of your favorite content creators.
The app supports SponsorBlock, video chapters, user playlists and much more!
YouTube has an extremely invasive privacy policy which relies on
using user data in unethical ways. You give them a lot of data -
ranging from ideas, music taste, content, political opinions,
and much more than you think.
By using LibreTube, you can freely watch and listen to content freely without the fear of prying eyes watching everything you are doing. Apart from that the Piped proxies can bypass geo restrictions, therefore LibreTube can be used in countries where YouTube is blocked.
LibreTube is now just for early birds, therefore you may encounter issues. If you do, please open an issue via our GitHub repository.
Whether you have ideas, translations, design changes, code cleaning,
or real heavy code changes, help is always welcome. The more is done
the better it gets!
If you're interested in contributing, you can browse the issues or create a new one to discuss your feature idea. Every contribution is very welcome.
You can help translating the app in the language you speak here.